Discounted registration extended for Panhandle Fair Housing Conference

Discounted registration of $15 for the Panhandle Fair Housing Conference April 5th at the Gering Civic Center has been extended until Thursday March 23rd. Registration from March 23rd to March 27th is $25 and on-site it will be $30.

Log on to panhandlepartership.com and go to the training academy to sign up.

One hundred people have already signed up for the conference, which will include speakers Ben Wilson from the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission, Joe Garcia from the Fair Housing Center of Nebraska, and more.

The all-day conference begins shortly after 8 a.m. with late registration and sign-up.