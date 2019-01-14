Discover WNCC Open for High School Juniors, Seniors

Western Nebraska Community College encourages all high school juniors and seniors and their families to attend Discover WNCC, which will be held Monday, February 11 at 9 a.m. Check-in for the event begins at 8:30 a.m.

Discover WNCC gives prospective students a chance to see what life would be like as a WNCC student. During the open house, high school students and their families will tour the Scottsbluff Campus, meet current faculty, staff, and students, and learn more about WNCC’s programs of study.

The WNCC Admissions staff and student ambassadors will answer any questions about student life, clubs and organizations, and residence hall options. Financial aid representatives will also be available to discuss the financial aid and scholarships available.