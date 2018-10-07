class="post-template-default single single-post postid-339551 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Discovery Day is Monday

BY Mary Crawford, NCTA Curtis | October 7, 2018
CURTIS, Neb. – Nearly 100 visitors are registered for Discovery Day on Monday, Oct. 8 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

High school students, parents and guests will take campus tours, learn about financial aid, meet with faculty and counselors regarding academic programs, and have opportunity to meet students in NCTA Aggie collegiate teams and student organizations.

“NCTA Discovery Day” begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and adjourns at 2 p.m., said Jennifer McConville, associate dean.

A session dedicated to federal financial aid (FAFSA) information is designed for parents. Jodi Vanden Berge, director of College Planning with EducationQuest Foundation, is the presenter.

Additional Discovery Day sessions will be Nov. 12 and March 4, 2019.

Pre-registration is requested for lunch and tours at https://ncta.unl.edu/discovery-days.

