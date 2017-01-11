Discussions on building Southeast Scottsbluff Community Garden progressing

Plans for a Community Garden at Veterans Park in southeast Scottsbluff are progressing after a well-attended meeting Tuesday night.

The garden will be located in the current dilapidated tennis court area at the park. Scottsbluff Planning Director Annie Folck says raised beds will be built on top of the tennis surface, water is available, and it is already fenced to keep critters from doing any damage.

Folck says discussion Tuesday night centered around decisions that will need to be made at the next meeting February 23rd on how the garden will be operated, including how they assign plats, expectations of those that have the plots and how much of the garden should be organic

Folck says the types of crops that will be in the garden and whether decorative crops might be included still needs to be worked out. But she notes the public not the city will be making the decisions as the garden gets up and running.