DISH, Gray Television dispute to impact local customers

KGWN and NBC Scottsbluff, the local CBS and NBC affiliates found on channels 5 and 11, will not be available on pay-tv provider DISHnetwork after Tuesday January 17, at 5 pm due to a contract dispute with the stations’ parent company Gray Television.

Tregg White, the stations’ Vice-President and General Manager, said in a prepared media release that “we are shocked and disappointed to learn that DISH network has decided to impose yet another blackout on its customers by taking away our station[s],”

White said DISH has refused after many months to “even begin negotiating carriage terms that are consistent with those that DISH has provided to other broadcasters and cable channels”. White said recently Ggay offered DISH an extension that would have continued beyond Tuesday’s deadline. But White says DISH refused to accept it to “gain perceived leverage in private carriage negotiations.”

White says DISG customers will most likely need to switch to another pay-tv provider, get the signals “over the air” or view it digitally on cbsallaccess.com.

White said DISH customers can call the network at 1-800-823-4929 and tell them not to drop KGWN CBS Newschannel 5 and NBC Nebraska. White says the dispute will also impact ABC affiliate KNEP.