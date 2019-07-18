Disposition date set for Scottsbluff youth accused of attempted 2nd degree murder

A July 31 court date has been set for disposition of the juvenile court case against a Scottsbluff youth accused of attempted second degree murder during a gun-related incident near an elementary school in May.

Scotts Bluff County Court records show the youth entered a plea deal earlier this month, admitting to allegations of attempted second degree murder, possession of or receiving a stolen firearm, use of a weapon to commit a felony and terroristic threats. In exchange for the admission, prosecutors dropped three other felony charges.

During a July 9th hearing, Juvenile Court Judge James Worden ordered a pre-disposition investigation be completed in 21 days, including assessment of any drug, alcohol, mental health or family issues facing the boy.

Under state law, sentencing options include a range of probationary supervision levels, evaluations, treatment and counseling, with the court potentially having jurisdiction over the youth until he reaches the age of 19.

Commitment to a state youth treatment center is only allowed in murder and manslaughter cases, or as a last resort if prior rehabilitative efforts have been unsuccessful.