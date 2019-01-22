District 11 FFA contest results from NCTA

CURTIS, Neb. – Sixteen FFA chapters from southwest Nebraska brought 275 students to competitions last month in Curtis.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture hosts district contests several times each year for high school FFA students.

The District 11 FFA contest for leadership development events brings students to the NCTA contest. High placings qualified some entries to advance to the State FFA Convention in April.

Results were:

Ag Literacy Speaking

1st Purple Ribbon: Jeremiah Ingison, Maywood

2nd Purple Ribbon: Keira Wasenius, Southern Valley

Blue Ribbons: Mikaylee Kloepping, Cozad; Troy Rutherford, Maywood; and Cadence Phaby, Cozad

Discovery Speaking

1st Purple Ribbon: Conner Snyder, McCook

2nd Purple Ribbon: Haydn Farr, Maywood

Creed Speaking

1st Purple Ribbon: Brianna Russell, Southern Valley

2nd Purple Ribbon: Natalie Wallin, Imperial

3rd Purple Ribbon: Jordan Hilmer, BerMis (Bertrand-Loomis)

4th Purple Ribbon: Quinn Johnson, BerMis

Purple Ribbons: Megan TenBensel, Cambridge; Isabella Klein, Cozad; Mauricio Diaz, Hayes Center; McKenna Renner, Maywood

Blue Ribbons: Aubrey Brown, Southern Valley; Rianna Chaney, Elwood; Hanna Stewart, BerMis; Aubree Eldrige; Alese William, Arapahoe; Hannah Whitson, Arapahoe; Grant Taylor, Arapahoe; Johanna Ford, BerMis; Cierra Dringman, Southern Valley

Red Ribbons: Creighton Hecox, Eustis-Farnam; Hayes Erickson, Hayes Center; Avery Gerlach, Maywood; Joszelyn Nickelson, Eustis-Farnam; Aimee Merrill, Hitchcock County

White Ribbons: Tracy Roskop, Arapahoe

Junior Public Speaking

1st Purple Ribbon: Sheridan Chaney, Elmwood

2nd Purple Ribbon: Anna Pelton, BerMis

3rd Purple Ribbon: Jaycee Widener, Maywood

4th Purple Ribbon: Erika Arteaga, Lexington

Blue Ribbons: Sadie Fales, Cozad; Keri Smith, Lexington; Kyler Gaston, Hitchcock County

Senior Public Speaking

1st Purple Ribbon: Karlie Gerlach, Maywood

2nd Purple Ribbon: Mandy Schoen, Southern Valley

3rd Purple Ribbon: Jaycee Lapp, Hayes Center

4th Purple Ribbon: Sydney Veldhuizen, Medicine Valley

Blue Ribbons: Abbie Brott, Hayes Center; Kizziah Rutherford, Maywood; Ellie Jarecke, McCook

Cooperative Speaking

1st Purple Ribbon: Abby Scholz, BerMis

2nd Purple Ribbon: Kara Krejdl, Southern Valley

Blue Ribbons: Yolani Barnica, Lexington

Natural Resources Speaking

1st Purple Ribbon: Aiden Barger, McCook

2nd Purple Ribbon: Madison Henderson, Southern Valley

Purple Ribbons: Gracie Schneider, Cozad; Jason McIntosh, Maywood

Blue Ribbons: Kaleb Pohl, Cozad; Pete Brown, Southern Valley; Natalie Koubek, Maywood

Red Ribbons: Amber Schuler, Southern Valley

Extemporaneous Speaking

1st Purple Ribbon: Billy Cayou, Southern Valley

Blue Ribbons: Max Elliot, Elwood

Red Ribbons: Karington Sims, Southern Valley; Shane Horwart, Cambridge; Morgan Schroeder, Cozad

Employment Skills

1st Purple Ribbon: Olivia Leising, Arapahoe

2nd Purple Ribbon: Mckayla Meyer, BerMis

3rd Purple Ribbon: Ethan Broker, Hayes Center

4th Purple Ribbon: Katelyn Calhoun, Cozad

Purple Ribbons: Lindsay Schutz, BerMis; Delany Jumps, McCook; Katrina Sell, BerMis; Tate Hartley, Maywood

Blue Ribbons: Dillon Kolbo, Cozad; Kirstin Cawthra, Dundy County-Stratton; Parker Johnston, Maywood; Elizabeth Blume, Southwest; Zachary Tidyman, Hayes Center

Red Ribbons: Tristin Smith, Medicine Valley; Katheryn Pacheco, Lexington; Grace Powell, Dundy County-Stratton; Faith Wagner, Hitchcock County; Reagan Bennett, Southern Valley; Sean Gillen, Southern Valley; Kimberly Neises, McCook; Travis Neben, Hitchcock County

White Ribbons: Elizabeth Schaffert, Hitchcock County; Isabella Townsend, South West; Philip Sapp, Hitchcock County; Trevor Kefalas, Hitchcock County

Ag Demonstration

1st Purple Ribbon: Cozad 2

2nd Purple Ribbon: McCook (Anna Karp, Tayler Einspahr, Karsen Messersmith, Yovana Rodriguez)

Purple Ribbons: Maywood (Paige Wood, Jayden Widener, Wacey Flack, Eli Handsaker), Dundy County-Stratton 2

Blue Ribbons: Dundy County-Stratton 1, Hitchcock County 2, Southern Valley 2

Red Ribbons: Hitchcock County 1, Lexington 2, Cozad 1

White Ribbons: Lexington 1, Lexington 3

Conduct of Chapter Meetings

1st Purple Ribbon: Hayes Center

2nd Purple Ribbon: McCook

Parliamentary Procedure

1st Purple Ribbon: Imperial

2nd Purple Ribbon: Hayes Center

Blue Ribbons: Southern Valley 1

Red Ribbons: Southern Valley 2

White Ribbons: Cambridge