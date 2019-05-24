District Court arraignment set for rural Scottsbluff man accused of child sexual assault

The case of a rural Scottsbluff man accused of child sexual assault has been bound over to Scotts Bluff County District Court.

70-year-old Jimmy Darnell made his first appearance in County Court Friday morning, and through his attorney Maren Chaloupka, waived his preliminary hearing.

Darnell is charged with of 1st Degree Sexual Assault on a Child Less Than 12 Years of Age and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, both felonies.

He’s accused of assaulting the victim, who investigators say would have been five or six years old at the time, during a one-year time-frame that started October 2011.

District Court arraignment for Darnell was set for next Friday at 2:30 p.m. If convicted, he faces a prison sentence of 20 years to life on the first sexual assault charge, and a maximum of three years in prison on the lesser charge.