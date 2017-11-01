District Judge Andrea Miller sworn in

The Panhandle has a new District Court Judge, as Andrea Miller is sworn in this morning to begin her new duties.

Miller was appointed to the 12th Judicial District by Governor Pete Ricketts in late September, and this morning Miller began her first day as a Scotts Bluff County District Judge.

District Judge Leo Dobrovolny had Miller take the oath of office during an informal ceremony Wednesday morning, and Miller says there will be a more formal robing ceremony later on this month.

She began her new judicial duties at 8 a.m. sharp with a hearing in District Courtroom #2.

Judge Miller replaces District Judge Randall Lippstreu, who retired earlier this year.