District Judge Lippstreu retiring after 19 years

Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Randy Lippstreu will be stepping down after serving the 12 Judicial District for 19 years.

During a farewell gathering in the Commissioner’s Room at the County Administration building Friday, Judge Lippstreu told KNEB News he has done over 300 jury trials over the 19 years, which is a lot for the counties in the state of Nebraska.

Lippstreu attributes the low number of his rulings being overturned to hard work. He says you need to put the time into the job to make sure it’s done right.

He says may not have planned to serve this long, but says Scotts Bluff County has a busy docket and always has.

Lippstreu says it’s helpful if your reasonably low key and even tempered because it’s an adversarial system and things get a little hot and contested during the course of a trial.

The judge adds he has a full docket right up until the last day, which will be the end of the month.