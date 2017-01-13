District Judge Randall Lippstreu announces retirement

12th District Court Judge Randall Lippstreu has announced he will be retiring effective February 28th.

Described as a great mentor, Lippstreu is known among judges as someone who makes himself available to assist others with problem-solving whenever requested.

“I can think of no one who works longer hours, or who works as hard to get it right, and his appellate record is reflective of his good work,” remarked fellow Judge Leo Dobrovolny. “We will greatly miss his guidance and calm demeanor.”

Judge Lippstreu is currently a member of the Nebraska Supreme Court Dispute Resolution Advisory Council and member of the Nebraska District Judges Association where he has served on a variety of subcommittees.

Judge Lippstreu has served the citizens of the 12th Judicial District since January 30, 1998. After taking the bench, Judge Lippstreu was continually retained in his position by area voters, most recently in 2014.

The first step in replacing Judge Lippstreu will be for the Judicial Resources Commission to call a meeting to determine whether or not, based on judicial workload statistics, his retirement creates a judicial vacancy on the district court for the Twelfth Judicial District.