Diversion flights restricted after June runway repair at WNRA

Diversion flights from Denver using Western Nebraska Regional Airport’s crosswind runway will be restricted to aircraft of 60,000 pounds or less after a section of the runway was displaced during a June diversion flight.

Airport Manager Raul Aguallo told KNEB News a Boeing 737 that was diverted from Denver landed in early June exposed an issue with the aging asphalt on the five – two three crosswind runway.

Aguallo says after landing as it rolled through the aircraft displaced the asphalt near the intersection, causing wheel marks as though it had rolled through mud.

He says they closed the runway and he attempted to flatten the displacement with a roller only to discover that water in between the concrete pavement below and the asphalt above had been separated.

Aguallo says they ended up removing and replacing a 125 x125 foot section of the runway near the intersection with the main runway twelve – thirty.

He says the initial estimate for the repairs was around $60,000, but said it would likely be more like $75,000 because it was a slightly larger replaced than was included in the initial estimate.

Aguallo says it will likely be 2021 or 2022 before the runway will be totally rehabilitated, which is something the airport was already looking at. The Feds had proposed shortening and narrowing that crosswind runway.

And Aguallo says those negotiations will continue as he is hoping to demonstrate the increased demand for use of the full crosswind runway.

Aguallo says the crosswind runway will still be used for aircraft of the CRJ-200 size range being utilized by United/SkyWest, and will only be restricted for the larger aircraft in the Boeing 737 and larger range.