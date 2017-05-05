Dix man enters pleas to weapons, burglary charges

A Dix man has entered guilty pleas in Cheyenne County District Court for allegedly burglarizing buildings on two rural farmsteads and for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon.

28 year old Charles Meister was convicted of breaking into the outbuildings and taking tools plus other property that court documents indicate was located in a pickup belonging to the suspect after the execution of search warrants.

The documents say the burglaries were discovered at the uninhabited residences in late December. A call from one of the victims about a pickup that matched the description of the one reportedly at his property, and tire impressions and footprints at the crime scenes, led to Meister being developed by a Sheriff’s Deputy as a suspect.

The documents say four firearms, including a rifle, two shotguns and a semi-automatic pistol that were illegal for Meister to possess, were found in his pickup. Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub says Meister pled guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, two counts of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and provided an “Alford” plea to two counts of burglary.

Meister will be sentenced June 13th.