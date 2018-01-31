DNA analyst testifies at Paez sexual assault trial

A DNA analyst testifying Wednesday at the Kobe Paez sexual assault trial said that no male DNA was found during his test of items from a sexual assault exam kit or from the victim’s underwear.

Kobe Paez is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor and Enticement by an Electronic Communication Device.

Joe Choquette testified the victim’s DNA was the lone source of DNA that he found during his testing. Choquette said he didn’t test the defendant’s DNA because he had nothing to compare it to from his previous testing.

Paez’s arrest affidavit stated that non-motile sperm was found during the sexual assault physical exam.

Sgt. Lance Kite also testified today about messages allegedly sent from an iPad between the victim and Paez the night of the alleged assault. The messages were gathered from the victim’s Instagram account, but Kite admitted no messaging was found in Paez’ Instagram account or on his phone.

Kite was asked by defense attorney Sterling Huff why the victim was not re-interviewed after no male DNA showed up during testing and he said there was other evidence gathered that the state felt was significant to their case.