Dog costume contest to benefit Gering Dog Park effort

Common Grounds Dog Park Committee will host “Howl-O-Ween”, a dog costume contest on Saturday October 28th. Registration will begin at 1pm, judging will take place at 1:30pm and awards

will be handed out at 2:00pm.

The contest will be held at the Shaq’s Riverside Dog Park, south of

Riverside Campgrounds in Scottsbluff, NE.

Participants can compete for prizes in four categories; Best Large Breed Costume, Best Small Breed Costume, Best Dog/Owner Combo, and Best Overall. Representatives from the American Kennel Club will be judging the contest.

This is the third annual “Howl-O-Ween” event put on by the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee.

“We’ve held Howl-O-Ween the last few years and it was a big hit. A lot of people showed up with their dogs in costume and had a fun time, many were looking forward to this event again thisy ear!” said Stacey Fisher, president of the Common Grounds Dog Park Committee.

Common Grounds Dog Park Committee is a non-profit group that is currently working in partnership with the city of Gering in creating a new five-acre dog park in Gering. The cost of the new dog park is

estimated at around $40,000. Common Grounds Dog Park Committee has raised over $27,000 so far through events, donations and grants. H

Howl-O-Ween, another fundraising event, will raise money for the

new park while also providing a fun activity for dogs and their owners this Halloween. The entry fee for the contest is $5, which will go towards that fund.

“This is a chance for dog lovers to socialize at the dog park, and show off their furry members of the family for some Halloween fun!” said Amber Schiltz, vice president of the Common Grounds Dog

Park Committee.

For more information you can find this event and more on Facebook at facebook.com/riversidedogparkscottsbluff, or their website https://www.commongroundsdogpark.com/.