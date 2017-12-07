Doing more with less at the University of Wyoming

A year of cutting budgets and staff has left the University of Wyoming being staffed by fewer people who are asked to do more.

Starting in summer 2016 and continuing until last May, the university lost roughly 370 people through vacancy eliminations, separation incentives and layoffs, including about 300 staff members. Even more left before the start of the Fall 2017 semester.

Executive Director of Operations John Davis says it is a challenge working with fewer people.

Staff Senate President Rachel Stevens says many remaining employees are overwhelmed by the increased workload in departments where they have lost staff.

___