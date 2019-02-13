Dollar Tree and Harbor Freight to open soon at Monument Mall

Two major national companies will be opening soon at Monument Mall in Scottsbluff, with negotiations under way for three other national companies to locate in the mall.

Andy Weiner, President of mall owner RockStep Capital, told KNEB News that Dollar Tree will be opening in a 10,000 square foot space inside the end of the former Walmart building adjacent to Hobby Lobby. He said the company has desired to locate in Scottsbluff for some time, and are excited to be opening this Spring at Monument Mall in a May or June time frame.

Weiner also said Harbor Freight was going to be opening in the south portion of the space formerly occupied by Herberger’s. He said some construction work inside the space was already underway to accommodate the company, but did not have a definite date for opening.

In addition to the two companies he confirmed, he also said they were in negotiations with three other national companies he hopes to have announcements on soon.