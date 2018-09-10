class="post-template-default single single-post postid-334327 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Dome Rock Manor site recommended for new Gering Library

BY Kevin Mooney | September 10, 2018
Architects working with the Gering Library board have recommended a site south of Dome Rock Manor as the site for a new Gering Library.

Architect Megan Hayward of Hewgley and Associates told the Gering  city council  Monday night it would cost an estimated $5.8 million right now to build a recommended  18,000 square foot library at the recommended property owned by realtor Cinda Munoz.

Hayward, working with  Dennis Humphries with Humphries-Poli Architects from Denver, said the undeveloped site with residential properties surrounding it had the size for not only the facility but adequate  green space and parking . Heyward says it is an area with good views but  close to downtown and easily accessed.

Board Chair Suzanne Myers  says the library needs a 501c-3  Foundation and residents in the community who will help with fundraising and  communicate the value of a new library.  Myers says they received a good number  of names from the packed crowd Monday evening.

Myers says the city will also need to be ready to provide the support for operation of a library that is twice the size of the current one. Myers said the architects would like to see the money raised in a year or two, but she knows it might take a little longer than that.

The Library Board will meet next Tuesday, September 18th, to discuss  how to move forward with the project.

