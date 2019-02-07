Donation helps bring United Way closer to fundraising goal

Main Street Market in Scottsbluff has provided a boost as the United Way of Western Nebraska closes in on their 2018-19 campaign goal.

Marketing Director Susan Wiedeman today presented a $1,000 check to the non-profit from Main Street Market’s Receipts for Cash program.

United Way Executive Director Steph Black told KNEB News earlier in the week that with just a couple weeks remaining, the fundraising effort was about $10,000 under their goal of $335,000.

Anyone interested in helping the organization meet their goal can stop by the United Way office at 1517 Broadway, Suite 106 in Scottsbluff or call at 308-635-2522.