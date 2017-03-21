Donna Rust named Interim Chadron City Manager

The Chadron City Council has named City Clerk Donna Rust as Interim City Manager during the search for the successor to Wayne Anderson, who began his retirement Monday.

Rust has served as acting or interim city manager on multiple occasions during her 3-decades with the city and Mayor John Coates says her experience left all 5 council members comfortable with putting her in charge.

The council also unanimously decided to seek RFPs – requests for proposal – from consulting firms to run the search process and bring the city a group of semifinalists rather than the council handling the process itself.

That’s the way Sidney went last year in picking its new city manager and the one Alliance is using right. Alliance initially conducted the search on its own, but turned to a consultant after receiving about a dozen unsatisfactory candidates.

The consultant brought the city nearly 3 dozen solid applicants and Coates says Interim Alliance City Manager and retired longtime Scottsbluff City Manager Rick Kuckkahn told him using a consultant is the best way to handle the project.

Alliance and Sidney used the same Texas consultant, but Alliance spent about $5,000 because it dealt with the firm solely by long-distance while Sidney spent about $30,000 after bring the consultants to Nebraska multiple times.

The city of Chadron won’t be just waiting around doing nothing while going through the RFP process for the consultant; it will advertise the opening through Nebraska Workforce Development and the Nebraska League of Municipalities – both at no cost.