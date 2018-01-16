DOT formally announces continued EAS funding for Scottsbluff

The Department of Transportation has formally indicated it will continue to provide essential air service funding for Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer indicated Tuesday the DOT announcement was make December 29th after the agency in late September had alarmingly issued an order threatening to end EAS eligibility to 27 communities, including Scottsbluff and Kearney in Nebraska .

Both of Nebraska’s U.S. Senators and Third District Congressman Adrian Smith responded to the order, requesting continue support for the Scottsbluff and Kearney airports.

Work has now begun on a new counter space at Western Nebraska Regional Airport where SkyWest Airlines, doing business as United Airlines , will begin providing essential air service for Scottbluff to and from Denver beginning late this month.