Downtown Gering businesses encouraged to apply for facade improvement grants

Businesses along and adjacent to the 10th Street corridor in downtown Gering are encouraged to apply for facade improvement grant funds as quickly as possible.

Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Karla Niedan-Streeks says the $160,000 in facade improvement grants are part of the $350,000 in implementation funds the city received for downtown revitalization.

Niedan-Streeks says the improvements that can be funded include not only facade renovation, but lighting , signs, graphics, windows, doors, awnings, and even energy efficiency upgrades. Each business can receive up to $10,000 in funds, which require a similar match from the business.

Two or three applications are in hand and she expects another five to eight in the coming weeks with the expectation grant money could be awarded as soon as April. The improvement district area is north and south from J street to the tracks near 10th and U Street and side streets up to a block east and west of 10th Street.

For an application, contact Niedan-Streeks, TCD Executive Director Rawnda Pierce, Gering Finance Director John Mejia, or any member of the grant review committee.