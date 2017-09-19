Downtown Gering businesses receive grants for facade improvement

Downtown Gering businesses will be getting a nice face-lift thanks to a Community Development Block Grant.
The CDBG is an incentive for small businesses to invest or reinvest in their downtown properties and make improvements to the appearance of their building frontages.
Commercial properties within the Gering Downtown Revitalization District are eligible to apply for funding to complete façade improvements. Approved applications are eligible to receive 50% of the total project cost up to $10,000. This grant is a reimbursable grant. Business owners shall pay 100% of the costs and be reimbursed for 50% of the allowable expenses, but not to exceed $10,000 per property.
So far, 13 downtown businesses and properties have been awarded grant funds, and are currently participating in the program. Those businesses are:
- Monument Inn & Suites – 1130 M Street
- The Rompus Room – 1135 10th Street
- Nazwear – 1336 10th Street
- Union Bar – 1336 & 1403 10th Street
- Main Street Appliance – 1455 10th Street
- Jan’s Bridal – 1509 10th Street
- Hair It Is – 1020 O Street
- Wheeler’s Golf Services – 1018 O Street
- Julie’s Antiques – 1513 10th Street
- Prairie Floral & Gifts – 1505 10th Street
- Steepy Mountain Arts – 1028 O Street
- Johnson Cashway – 1900 10th Street.
For a limited time, grant funds are still available to downtown businesses for façade improvements.
Eligible exterior improvements include, but are not limited to:
- Masonry repairs and tuck pointing
- Repair/replace/preserve historically significant architectural details
- Storefront reconstruction back to original basis
- Cornice repair
- Power Washing and exterior painting
- Awnings and canopies
- Window and door replacement
- Permanent exterior signage integrated into the storefront designs
- Exterior lighting
- Façade building code items
For application or further information, please contact:
- Rawnda Pierce – Twin Cities Development at 308-632-2833
- John Mejia – City of Gering at 308-436-5096
- Karla Niedan-Streeks at the Gering CVB at 308-436-6886