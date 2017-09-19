Downtown Gering businesses receive grants for facade improvement

Downtown Gering businesses will be getting a nice face-lift thanks to a Community Development Block Grant.

The CDBG is an incentive for small businesses to invest or reinvest in their downtown properties and make improvements to the appearance of their building frontages.

Commercial properties within the Gering Downtown Revitalization District are eligible to apply for funding to complete façade improvements. Approved applications are eligible to receive 50% of the total project cost up to $10,000. This grant is a reimbursable grant. Business owners shall pay 100% of the costs and be reimbursed for 50% of the allowable expenses, but not to exceed $10,000 per property.

So far, 13 downtown businesses and properties have been awarded grant funds, and are currently participating in the program. Those businesses are:

Monument Inn & Suites – 1130 M Street

The Rompus Room – 1135 10th Street

Nazwear – 1336 10th Street

Union Bar – 1336 & 1403 10th Street

Main Street Appliance – 1455 10th Street

Jan’s Bridal – 1509 10th Street

Hair It Is – 1020 O Street

Wheeler’s Golf Services – 1018 O Street

Julie’s Antiques – 1513 10th Street

Prairie Floral & Gifts – 1505 10th Street

Steepy Mountain Arts – 1028 O Street

Johnson Cashway – 1900 10th Street.

For a limited time, grant funds are still available to downtown businesses for façade improvements.

Eligible exterior improvements include, but are not limited to:

Masonry repairs and tuck pointing

Repair/replace/preserve historically significant architectural details

Storefront reconstruction back to original basis

Cornice repair

Power Washing and exterior painting

Awnings and canopies

Window and door replacement

Permanent exterior signage integrated into the storefront designs

Exterior lighting

Façade building code items

For application or further information, please contact: