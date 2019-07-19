Downtown Scottsbluff Sidewalk Sales in full swing

Downtown Scottsbluff is lined with merchandise from downtown retailers for their annual sidewalk sales.

Each summer, a majority of the businesses on Broadway haul a selection of their merchandise from their store and onto the sidewalks.

The hot temperatures the Panhandle is experiencing have also helped in a way, because its luring customers into the air conditioned stores.

Nancy Dillman, owner of T.C. and More, says she loves the annual sidewalk sales because it helps her showcase the store offerings to their faithful regulars and new customers alike. She says for her, it also allows her to move a lot of old seasonal inventory.

“For the downtown businesses, it’s a good way to get rid of your old merchandise and make way for the new merchandise, explains Dillman, “So the customers can take advantage of that.”

The sidewalk sales will continue through Saturday, and people are encouraged to head on downtown to patronize your locally owned businesses.