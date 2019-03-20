Dozens apply for positions during Harbor Freight’s Scottsbluff job fair

In a little more than one month’s time, a new business will open its doors in Scottsbluff’s Monument Mall in the old Herberger’s location.

Dozens of job seekers for Harbor Freight Tool’s soon-to-be-opened store were on hand today at the Hampton Inn in Scottsbluff, as the California based company looks to fill positions in their newest location.

Interviewers met with applicants throughout the day, as they seek to fill positions for Sales Associates, Sales Supervisors, Logistics Associates and Logistic Supervisors.

Those who were unable to attend today’s job fair can still apply online . Officials on site said that as of today, the plan was to have a soft opening for the store on April 23rd.

Harbor Freight and Dollar Tree were announced as the newest additions to Monument Mall in Scottsbluff back in February, and several additional stores will be opening up at the mall later this year as well.