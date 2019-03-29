Dozens arrested in WING Drug Task Force investigation operation

The WING Drug Task Force conducted a massive drug enforcement operation this week, resulting in the arrest of 32 individuals throughout the Nebraska Panhandle.

Throughout the week, WING was assisted by the sheriff’s offices of Cheyenne County, Scotts Bluff County, and Box Butte County, the police departments of Sidney, Kimball, Gering, Scottsbluff, Bayard, Alliance, Chadron, Ogallala, and the Nebraska State Patrol.

That made for a busy morning at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse, as six individuals who were targets in controlled buys conducted by the WING Drug Task Force were all arrested and charged this week.

Some of the controlled buys date as far back to 2017, but it wasn’t until this month that a massive sweep was conducted to round up these individuals.

57-year-old Shelly Parker of Scottsbluff and 35-year-old Roxann Trevino of Bayard are each charged with one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance near a School. In November, 2017 a CI working with WING went to Parker’s residence on 10th Avenue. They had to wait for Trevino to arrive, and sold 2.5 grams of methamphetamine to the CI.

Both women are charged with a Class ID Felony, which carries a sentence of mandatory minimum of 3 years imprisonment if convicted.

45-year-old Leander Poor Bear and 40-year-old Corey Poor Bear of Scottsbluff are each charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance. During controlled buys in September and October of 2018, they worked together to sell about 1.5 grams of methamphetamine on two separate dates to CI’s.

Both men are charged with two Class 2 Felonies, and were arraigned on the charges Friday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court.

29-year-old David Iron Bear of Scottsbluff is charged with two Class ID Felonies of Distribution of a Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of a Park. In October and November of 2017, Iron Bear allegedly sold a total methamphetamine to CI’s on separate occasions.

And 24-year-old Robert Burke of Mitchell is charged with two counts of Distribution of Marijuana. Burke reportedly sold pot to Ci’s in both June of 2017 and July of 2017. A warrant for his arrested was issued earlier this month, and is now charged with two Class 2A Felonies.

The following is a list of additional arrests made as part of this operation.

Alliance/Chadron:

Bethany Wacker – Two counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kamron Seebomb – Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence

Dennis Griffin – Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine

Penny Overshiner – Three counts of distribution of a controlled substance

Jo Len Valdez – Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Henrietta Dawn – Five counts of distribution of methamphetamine

Derek Warbonnet – Three counts of distribution of marijuana

Dalton Hunger – Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine

Shawn Hollowhorn – Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine

Shane Lame – Four courts of distribution of methamphetamine

Rick Haak – Possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Summer Haak – Possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

Scottsbluff/Gering

Lacey Calder – Attempt of a class IV Felony and Possession of Marijuana

Amber Camacho – Attempt of Class 4 Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance

Janae Iron Bear – Three counts forgery and failure to appear

Cathica Vasquez – Theft by shoplifting

Floyd Bolton – Possession of methamphetamine

Kimball/Sidney/Ogallala

Jose Hernandez – One count of distribution of methamphetamine

Mariah Medina – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than an ounce

Myriah Tyan – Cited for possession of marijuana – less than an ounce

Travis Graham – Two counts of distribution of marijuana

Kandy Cook – One count of distribution of a controlled substance

Jerry Roa – Two counts of distribution of marijuana

Timothy Tscharner – One count of distribution of marijuana

Tiara Tiden-Benzel – One count of distribution of marijuana

Tony Christensen – One count of distribution of methamphetamine

Clinton McCrea – Domestic assault

Those arrested were lodged in the county jails representing the county in which the arrest was made. The WING Task Force is made of up investigators from several law enforcement agencies in the Nebraska Panhandle, including Sidney PD, Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, Gering PD, Scottsbluff PD, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Alliance PD, Chadron PD, and the Nebraska State Patrol.