Dozens arrested in WING Drug Task Force investigation operation

The WING Drug Task Force conducted a massive drug enforcement operation this week, resulting in the arrest of 32 individuals throughout the Nebraska Panhandle.
Throughout the week, WING was assisted by the sheriff’s offices of Cheyenne County, Scotts Bluff County, and Box Butte County, the police departments of Sidney, Kimball, Gering, Scottsbluff, Bayard, Alliance, Chadron, Ogallala, and the Nebraska State Patrol.
That made for a busy morning at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse, as six individuals who were targets in controlled buys conducted by the WING Drug Task Force were all arrested and charged this week.
Some of the controlled buys date as far back to 2017, but it wasn’t until this month that a massive sweep was conducted to round up these individuals.
57-year-old Shelly Parker of Scottsbluff and 35-year-old Roxann Trevino of Bayard are each charged with one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance near a School. In November, 2017 a CI working with WING went to Parker’s residence on 10th Avenue. They had to wait for Trevino to arrive, and sold 2.5 grams of methamphetamine to the CI.
Both women are charged with a Class ID Felony, which carries a sentence of mandatory minimum of 3 years imprisonment if convicted.
45-year-old Leander Poor Bear and 40-year-old Corey Poor Bear of Scottsbluff are each charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance. During controlled buys in September and October of 2018, they worked together to sell about 1.5 grams of methamphetamine on two separate dates to CI’s.
Both men are charged with two Class 2 Felonies, and were arraigned on the charges Friday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court.
29-year-old David Iron Bear of Scottsbluff is charged with two Class ID Felonies of Distribution of a Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet of a Park. In October and November of 2017, Iron Bear allegedly sold a total methamphetamine to CI’s on separate occasions.
And 24-year-old Robert Burke of Mitchell is charged with two counts of Distribution of Marijuana. Burke reportedly sold pot to Ci’s in both June of 2017 and July of 2017. A warrant for his arrested was issued earlier this month, and is now charged with two Class 2A Felonies.
The following is a list of additional arrests made as part of this operation.
Alliance/Chadron:
- Bethany Wacker – Two counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
- Kamron Seebomb – Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence
- Dennis Griffin – Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- Penny Overshiner – Three counts of distribution of a controlled substance
- Jo Len Valdez – Three counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Henrietta Dawn – Five counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- Derek Warbonnet – Three counts of distribution of marijuana
- Dalton Hunger – Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- Shawn Hollowhorn – Three counts of distribution of methamphetamine
- Shane Lame – Four courts of distribution of methamphetamine
- Rick Haak – Possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
- Summer Haak – Possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Scottsbluff/Gering
- Lacey Calder – Attempt of a class IV Felony and Possession of Marijuana
- Amber Camacho – Attempt of Class 4 Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance
- Janae Iron Bear – Three counts forgery and failure to appear
- Cathica Vasquez – Theft by shoplifting
- Floyd Bolton – Possession of methamphetamine
Kimball/Sidney/Ogallala
- Jose Hernandez – One count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Mariah Medina – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than an ounce
- Myriah Tyan – Cited for possession of marijuana – less than an ounce
- Travis Graham – Two counts of distribution of marijuana
- Kandy Cook – One count of distribution of a controlled substance
- Jerry Roa – Two counts of distribution of marijuana
- Timothy Tscharner – One count of distribution of marijuana
- Tiara Tiden-Benzel – One count of distribution of marijuana
- Tony Christensen – One count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Clinton McCrea – Domestic assault
Those arrested were lodged in the county jails representing the county in which the arrest was made. The WING Task Force is made of up investigators from several law enforcement agencies in the Nebraska Panhandle, including Sidney PD, Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office, Gering PD, Scottsbluff PD, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Alliance PD, Chadron PD, and the Nebraska State Patrol.