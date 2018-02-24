Dozens of plungers brave freezing cold temperatures

Nearly four two dozen brave souls weathered freezing temperatures Saturday morning- but for a great cause.

Now in its seventh year, the Panhandle Polar Plunge has raised more than $80,000 over the years for Special Olympics Nebraska.

Today, 47 plungers from ten teams took the leap into the mighty North Platte River. Each participant had to raise at least $50, but many went well above and beyond that minimum.

Through online donations alone before the plunge, KNEB’s Bill Boyer had raised $3,245; retired Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Monica Shambaugh had raised $750; Lisa Gass of Scottsbluff had raised $685; and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman had raised $650.

Team KNEB was the top fundraising team for a 3rd straight year; and has raised more than $23,450 for Special Olympics Nebraska since they started plunging in 2015.

Sheriff Overman has plunged in every Panhandle Polar Plunge, and says that he amazed at the continual support this event receives each year.

He says total fundraising numbers should be finalized by Monday.

You can relive all the action from today’s action here: