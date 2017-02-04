Dozens protest in front of Sen. Fischer’s Scottsbluff office over Secretary of Education nominee

Approximately 60 citizens and educators gathered in front of Senator Deb Fischer’s Scottsbluff office Saturday carrying signs and chanting “No, No. No, No, DeVos,” urging Nebraska’s senior senator to cast the key vote to keep President Trump’s Secretary of Education nominee Betsy Devos from being confirmed.

Devos, a supporter of vouchers and charter schools, is on thin ice as the confirmation vote nears, with only more negative vote needed by opponents to keep her from being confirmed.

Scotts Bluff County Democratic Party Chair Stan Kontogiannis told KNEB News the gathering was impressive with only 24 hours notice and was part of a statewide effort Saturday in front of the offices of Fischer and Senator Ben Sasse.

Kontogiannis says the country does not need vouchers or charter schools and emphasized public education is working and “does not need to be fixed.” Kontogiannis also claimed DeVos was nominated only because of the large amount of financial support she gave to Trump.

Fischer has opposed vouchers in the past. But Fischer said Friday she would vote for Devos after getting promises she would not impose new mandates related to vouchers on schools.

The opponents Saturday carried sign asking Fischer to “Support Public Education”, “Turn Your Phone Back On and listen to Nebraska”, and “Get Smart, Vote No on Devos”.