Dr. Jeff West to leave ESU 13 by Memorial Day weekend

The board for Educational Service Unit 13 is looking for a new administrator, as Dr. Jeff West will be taking a similar position in southeastern Pennsylvania later this year.

West tells KNEB News one of the biggest changes over the course of his 11 years leading the organization was the addition of an early HeadStart grant to their childhood development program. “That was a big change for us in that it brought somewhere between 75 and 80 new employees to the ESU, and really had us focusing on early childhood at a level we hadn’t before,” says West. “Although we had been involved in early childhood programs for many years, just the sheer numbers of staff and our influence across the Panhandle increased a lot by that grant”.

West says he and his wife had vacationed on the east coast in the past, and had always thought it would be a nice place to move to for retirement or if an employment opportunity presented itself.

His final day hasn’t been determined, as West says it will be somewhat dependent on progress by the ESU 13 board to find his successor, however he says it will be no later than the week before the Memorial Day weekend.