Dr. John Harms to Serve as WNCC Interim President

The Western Community College Area (WCCA) Board of Governors has named former longtime Western Nebraska Community College president Dr. John Harms interim president of WNCC.

WCCA Board Chair Lynne Klemke made the announcement during the June 19 board meeting. Harms takes the helm from Dr. Todd Holcomb, who will assume the same position at Hawkeye Community College in Iowa.

“The Board of Governors is pleased that Dr. Harms has accepted the offer to serve as the interim president of Western Nebraska Community College,” said Klemke. “As a previous president, Dr. Harms brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and expertise to the position. We are eager to have Dr. Harms at the helm.”

Harms said he looks forward to once again leading a college that he knows so well.

“I’m looking forward to working with staff and faculty to see how we can continue to grow the college,” said Harms.

Harms served as president of WNCC for 30 years, from 1976 to 2006.

During his tenure, WNCC enjoyed years of expansion and growth, including the merger of the Alliance School of Practical Nursing with then Nebraska Western College; the relocation to a new facility for the Sidney Campus; the creation of the Aviation Maintenance program on the Sidney Campus; and the purchase and remodel of a former call center adjacent to the Scottsbluff Campus, now known as the John N. Harms Center, among others.

Upon his retirement from WNCC, Harms went on to serve as a Nebraska state senator for the 48th Congressional District from 2007 to 2015.

The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) is assisting with the presidential search for WNCC. Pursuant to board policy, a presidential search committee has been formed, with participation from WNCC employees as well community members from the entire WNCC service district.