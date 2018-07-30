Dr. Kleager announces retirement from Airport Authority

A member of the Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority for the past nine years says he is retiring from the board for personal reasons.

In a media release Dr. Lou Kleager says he is looking forward to other pursuits while thanking voters and the airport board and staff for their support.

Kleager says he is proud to have been part of a team that has developed am extraordinary airport. Kleager noted he leaves at a time when the physical facilities are in excellent shape, the budget is well-managed, the safety program is strong and the airport has an airline providing reliable service at an affordable price.

Kleager’s retirement is effective August 16th.