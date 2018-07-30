class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326176 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Dr. Kleager announces retirement from Airport Authority

BY Kevin Mooney | July 30, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Dr. Kleager announces retirement from Airport Authority

 

A member of the Western Nebraska Regional Airport Authority for the past nine years says he is retiring from the board for personal reasons.

In a media release Dr. Lou Kleager says he is looking forward to other pursuits while thanking voters and the airport board and staff for their support.

Kleager says he is proud to have been part of a team that has developed am extraordinary airport. Kleager noted he leaves at a time when the physical facilities are in excellent shape, the budget is well-managed, the safety program is strong and the airport has an airline providing reliable service at an affordable price.

Kleager’s retirement is effective August 16th.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments