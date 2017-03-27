Drier weather reducing flooding concern in NP River watershed

Concern about possible flooding in the North Platte River Valley this spring due to the heavy snowpack in the Wyoming mountains has been alleviated to some extent.

National Weather Service meterologist Chad Hahn from the Cheyenne office says the 130% snowpack in the North Platte River watershed has been reduced significantly by drier conditions recently. Hahn told KNEB News, “three to four weeks of drier weather has alleviated some of the snowpack, especially in the Laramie River and upper North Platte river areas that drain into the lower levels of the watershed.”

Hahn says April rains in the watershed will still have an impact on any minor flooding that may occur. Bureau of Reclamation officials have indicated early releases from the North Platte River reservoirs will not begin until mid-April after completion of the refurbishing of the north spillway gate at Guernsey Reservoir.