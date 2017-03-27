class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224773 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Drier weather reducing flooding concern in NP River watershed

BY Kevin Mooney | March 27, 2017
Home News Regional News
Drier weather reducing flooding concern in NP River watershed
Guernsey reservoir

Concern about possible flooding in the North Platte River Valley this spring due to the heavy snowpack in the Wyoming mountains has been alleviated to some extent.

National Weather Service meterologist Chad Hahn from the Cheyenne office says the 130% snowpack in the North Platte River watershed has been reduced significantly by drier conditions recently. Hahn told KNEB News, “three to four weeks of drier weather has alleviated some of the snowpack, especially in the Laramie River and upper North Platte river areas  that drain into the lower levels of the watershed.”

Hahn says April rains in the watershed will still  have an impact on any minor flooding that may occur.  Bureau of Reclamation officials have indicated early releases from the North Platte River reservoirs will not begin until mid-April after completion of the refurbishing of the north spillway gate at Guernsey Reservoir.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments