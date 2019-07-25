class="post-template-default single single-post postid-397895 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

Driver arrested after NSP Troopers find THC shatter in car doors

BY Cody Thomas, NSP | July 25, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Driver arrested after NSP Troopers find THC shatter in car doors

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California man and seized 18 pounds of THC shatter following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Brule.

At approximately, 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan sedan fail to signal a turn at the Interstate 80 exit at Brule.

During the traffic stop, a search was conducted which revealed 18 pounds of THC shatter hidden inside the door paneling. The shatter had an estimated street value of more than $400,000.

The driver, Connor Egide, 25, of Petaluma, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. Egide was lodged in Keith County Jail.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments