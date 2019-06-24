Driver charged for hit-and-run at Scottsbluff storage unit

A 23-year-old Alliance man has been charged in connection to a June 17th accident that caused more than $25,000 worth of damage to a Scottsbluff storage unit and its contents.

Police were called to a building housing storage units at the west end of 36th Street in Scottsbluff following a hit & run involving a semi-truck with a trailer.

Scottsbluff Police say surveillance video shows the truck driver, now identified as Javier Figuro, attempted to turn around in the lot at the end of the street which has no outlet. The semi backed the trailer into a power pole, shearing the pole off and disconnecting power to businesses in the area, including surveillance video.

Investigators believe the semi and trailer then backed into the storage units causing significant damage to the building and contents.

Building owner Neal Smith told KNEB News last week an early estimate of the damage is $25,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents of two storage unit renters. Smith says given the damage at the facility, it would be hard to imagine the truck and trailer, which said were white, did not also suffer some damage as well.

Officials with Nebraska Public Power District say power was out for about eight customers, including the Maverik convenience store, for nearly eight hours.

Scottsbluff Police Captain Tony Straub says the 23-year-old Figeroa was cited on the charges of failing to report a motor vehicle accident and Leaving the Scene of a motor vehicle accident.