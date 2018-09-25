Driver in train-truck accident says his brakes failed

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman has identified the truck driver in this morning’s truck- train accident as 68 year old Bill Searle of Ft. Laramie, Wyoming. Deputies responded to the collision at 7:34 this morning at the South Beltline and Highway 26 intersection east of Scottsbluff.

Overman says Searle stated he was north bound on the South Beltline approaching Highway 26 when his brakes failed. He swerved into the other lane to avoid hitting vehicles that were stopped for the westbound train. He struck the crossing arm and train. Searle had no visible injuries but was transported to Regional West Medical Center to be checked out.

Overman says the truck/tractor is a total loss. The trailer did not suffer significant damage. At this time there is no damage estimate for the railroad equipment.