Drivers escape serious injury in collision of beet rehaul trucks

The drivers of two beet rehaul trucks escaped serious injury when their vehicles collided around 6:45 last night at the intersection of Highway 26 and 21st Avenue.

Scottsbluff Police say a 1991 Kenwood beet truck driven by 60-year-old James Adams of Gering, and a 1992 Freightliner and trailer driven by 68-year-old James DeBock of Torrington had collided in the intersection.

Prior to the collision Adams was southbound on 21st Ave and DeBock was northbound on 21st Ave.

Debock’s vehicle was making a left turn in front of the approaching Kenwood resulting in the collision. The impact caused both vehicles to become disabled in the east bound lanes of Hwy 26.

The intersection was partially closed for approximately 2.5 hours while the scene was cleared and the investigation was completed. Both vehicles were total losses.

DeBock was issued a citation for failure to yield. Adams suffered a minor injury to his hand and was treated/evaluated on scene.

Scottsbluff Fire Department, Valley Ambulance, and Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the response.