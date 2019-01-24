Drivers walk away from semi vs SUV accident in Scottsbluff

The Nebraska State Patrol says no one was injured in a midday accident at a busy intersection on the north side of Scottsbluff Thursday.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Highway 26 and Avenue I shortly after Noon for a semi vs SUV collision.

The NSP says eastbound semi, driven by Mario Ramirez-Nezarez, 24, of Scottsbluff, went through the intersection against a red light as the SUV, driven by Jerri Leon, 41, of Scottsbluff, entered the intersection with a green light.

No injuries were reported, as both drivers were using restraints and airbags deployed in the SUV.

The SUV was deemed a total loss, and a damage estimate for the semi was not immediately available.