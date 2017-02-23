class="post-template-default single single-post postid-217739 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Drone project pushes GHS into Top Ten Finalists in Samsung contest

BY Dave Strang | February 23, 2017
Out of 51 state winners, Gering High School has been named one of ten National Finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The GHS project involved putting herbicides into an aerosol, with targeted application being done using a drone.

Teacher Justin Reinmuth told KNEB News the contest judges obviously saw real world potential in the project.

Reinmuth will be taking 3 students to New York City on March 14th to pitch their project, where three National Winners will be selected by a panel of judges.

