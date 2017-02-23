Drone project pushes GHS into Top Ten Finalists in Samsung contest

Out of 51 state winners, Gering High School has been named one of ten National Finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

The GHS project involved putting herbicides into an aerosol, with targeted application being done using a drone.

Teacher Justin Reinmuth told KNEB News the contest judges obviously saw real world potential in the project.

Reinmuth will be taking 3 students to New York City on March 14th to pitch their project, where three National Winners will be selected by a panel of judges.