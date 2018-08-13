Drug company’s appeal of Moore’s execution rejected by federal court

A federal appeals court has rejected a German

pharmaceutical manufacturer’s attempt to prevent Nebraska from executing a death-row inmate using drugs that the company says it produced.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a federal judge’s ruling to let the execution of inmate Carey Dean Moore proceed as planned Tuesday. The drug company, Fresenius Kabi, contends in a lawsuit that using its drugs for a lethal injection would harm its reputation.

Carey Dean Moore’s execution would be the state’s first since 1997 and would be done with a never-before-tried combination of drugs. He was sentenced to death for killing two Omaha cab drivers in 1979.

Moore has stopped fightinAsspociated his sentence. During Friday’s hearing, U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf said he wouldn’t allow Fresenius Kabi to “frustrate the wishes of Carry Dean Moore.”