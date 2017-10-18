Dual credit students boosting WNCC enrollment

Dual credit students who are taking both high school and college courses as part of the new Career Academy concept are boosting WNCC’s enrollment figures.

The college has just over 1,900 students enrolled this fall, a jump from 1,719 last year. Registrar Roger Hovey says most of that increase involves part-time students that are getting a jump on their college requirements, but he noted 35 of them are students who are taking a full load in high school and college.

Hovey says the high schools, especially Scottsbluff , which buses students to the college, are promoting taking the dual credit philosophy and making it easy for students to take college courses.