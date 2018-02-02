class="post-template-default single single-post postid-288263 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Ducks Unlimited Banquet set for this Saturday

BY Kevin Mooney | February 2, 2018
Courtesy/ Ducks Unlimited.

The annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet sponsored by the Western Nebraska Chapter will be held this Saturday evening at the Weborg Centre.

The event focuses on habitat conservation and restoration of wetlands.

Organizer Bob Sorok says it’s their 49th annual event, and Ducks Unlimited have raised around $50 million dollars a year to continue their mission.

Individual tickets are $50, $80 for a couple, and $25 for the “Greenwings.” Tickets include your annual Ducks Unlimited membership.

Social hour will be from 5 to 6:30 with dinner to follow.

