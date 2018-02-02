Ducks Unlimited Banquet set for this Saturday

The annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet sponsored by the Western Nebraska Chapter will be held this Saturday evening at the Weborg Centre.
The event focuses on habitat conservation and restoration of wetlands.
Organizer Bob Sorok says it’s their 49th annual event, and Ducks Unlimited have raised around $50 million dollars a year to continue their mission.
Individual tickets are $50, $80 for a couple, and $25 for the “Greenwings.” Tickets include your annual Ducks Unlimited membership.
Social hour will be from 5 to 6:30 with dinner to follow.