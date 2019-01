For this week’s Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week, we meet Duke.

Duke is a strong and loyal companion that would be best fit in a home where there’s no other pets or young children.

He listens well and is very playful- Duke wants to be your best friend and protector.

Adoption cost is $150 and that includes vaccinations, vet visit, and more.

Watch his segment now, and then consider adopting him or any of the dogs and cats they have available.