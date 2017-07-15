class="post-template-default single single-post postid-248027 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Dulaney and OTD Art Show are synonymous after 35 years

BY Kevin Mooney | July 15, 2017
Vera Dulaney

You can’t start talking about the Oregon Trail Days Arts Show without mentioning the name Vera Dulaney.

The Art Show in 2017 celebrated a milestone anniversary and Dulaney told KNEB news she has been part of nearly every one of the shows.

Dulaney says JIm Long started the show 35 years ago but the second year she became chair and she has been involved ever since.

Dulaney says she has chaired the art show for 34 years because she loves art and thinks everyone should have “original art”. Dulaney says she enjoys walking into a local home and spotting art being displayed that was sold at the OTD Art Show.

Dulaney says there were 25 artists in this year’s show, some from as away as Alabama. Dulaney says anywhere from a quarter to as much as half of the art displayed every year is sold.

