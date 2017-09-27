Duo arrested for selling stolen copper wire

A duo believed to be responsible for selling stolen copper wire to a local metals company is in the Scotts Bluff County Jail.

31 year old Brian Miller and 23 year old Danielle Demott were taken into custody after a traffic stop Tuesday on the east side of Gering by the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents say after a search of the vehicle and an interview of Miller, the Deputies found pay stubs from B and T Metals for the stolen property plus drug paraphernalia and a baggie that indicated evidence of methamphetamine use.

Lt. Ray Huffman says the arrests are part of a lengthy investigation involving stolen copper wire from center pivot irrigation systems, which has been hindering farm operations and costing producers significant money to replace. Huffman says the two people arrested are suspected of selling 900-1,000 pounds of copper wire over the last two weeks and more arrests could be forthcoming in the future.

Miller and Demott were arrested for possession of stolen property more than $500 dollars and possession of a controlled substance.