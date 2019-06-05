class="post-template-default single single-post postid-388893 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Duo arrested on drug distribution charges in Scottsbluff

BY Scott Miller | June 5, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Duo arrested on drug distribution charges in Scottsbluff
SBCDC Booking Photos

Two Scotts Bluff County residents have been arrested on several felony drug charges.

Court documents say a Nebraska State Patrol Investigator served a search warrant on a residence in the 700 Block of West Overland in Scottsbluff.

35-year-old William Dinges identified himself as the tenant of the home, and 38-year-old Rachel Stuckey was located a bedroom of the residence. Investigators say in the residence they found separated individual baggies of methamphetamine, 85 tabs of suspected LSD, baggies, scales, pipes, cash and pay/ owe sheets.

Both were arrested on felony charges including Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both will make their first appearance on the charges on Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments