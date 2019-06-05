Duo arrested on drug distribution charges in Scottsbluff

Two Scotts Bluff County residents have been arrested on several felony drug charges.

Court documents say a Nebraska State Patrol Investigator served a search warrant on a residence in the 700 Block of West Overland in Scottsbluff.

35-year-old William Dinges identified himself as the tenant of the home, and 38-year-old Rachel Stuckey was located a bedroom of the residence. Investigators say in the residence they found separated individual baggies of methamphetamine, 85 tabs of suspected LSD, baggies, scales, pipes, cash and pay/ owe sheets.

Both were arrested on felony charges including Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both will make their first appearance on the charges on Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.