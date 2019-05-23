Duo federally indicted following Banner County traffic stop

The two individuals who were caught with 75 grams of methamphetamine following a March 20th traffic stop have been federally indicted on meth distribution charges.

42-year-old Justin Zambrowski of Scottsbluff and 23-year-old Rachael Wasserburger are were indicted today on charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The two were arrested after a NSP trooper received a report of a vehicle parked on County Road 14 in Banner County. When the trooper arrived on scene, he discovered an Acura Integra with no license plates. The two individuals, Zambrowski and Wasserburger, were sleeping inside the vehicle.

Upon contacting the occupants, the trooper discovered a bag of methamphetamine lying on the ground. A search of the vehicle revealed additional bags of methamphetamine, weighing a total of 75 grams.

If convicted on their federal charges, they could face up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.