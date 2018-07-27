DUS suspect also arrested on drug charges

A Scottsbluff man arrested multiple times for driving under suspension now faces drug possession and delivery counts after his arrest Wednesday.

30 year old Dustin Leonhardt was observed by Scottsbluff Police for driving under suspension Wednesday and tried to elude them by hiding and fleeing on foot before he was taken into custody. Court documents say 66 grams of marijuana disposed of in an alley near Leonhardt’s vehicle was located, most of it in containers prepared for possible distribution.

Leonhardt claimed another individual driving the car disposed of the drugs, but Police booked Leonhardt into jail for driving under suspension, obstructing a police officer and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The documents say Leonhardt has eight prior convictions for driving under suspension dating back to 2006.