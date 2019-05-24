EAA 608 invites the public to Airport Appreciation and Fly-in day June 1

The general public is invited to the Western Nebraska Regional Airport next weekend to take part in the annual Airport Appreciation and Fly-in Day, sponsored by local chapter 608 of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

EAA 608 member Dave Strang says you’ll see a variety of general and experimental aviation planes, as well as military aircraft including a KC-135 from the Air National Guard based out of Lincoln. “We’ll also have a C-130 cargo plane out of the Wyoming Air Guard in Cheyenne, we’re also anticipating a couple of Blackhawk Army helicopters as well,” says Strang, “so just a variety of military aircraft, and recruiters on hand to talk to folks if they’re interested in getting involved in those services.”

The event runs 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1st, and will include breakfast by the Kiwanis Club and food vendors and more

And for kids ages 8 to 17, they’re eligible for free airplane rides as part of the Young Eagles program. Since 1992, volunteer pilots have flown more than a million Young Eagles in countries around the world.