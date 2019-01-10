Early morning fire damages Terrytown home

Scottsbluff Rural Firefighters have been busy since the first of the year, answering the 6th in a series of calls early Thursday morning responding to a report of smoke at a residence on Woodley Park Road in Terrytown.

Fire Captain Paul Reisig tells KNEB News they were paged out around 12:30 this morning. He said they sent 3 units and 8 firefighters as mutual aid to the Scottsbluff City Fire Department. Reisig said Scottsbluff Fire had arrived first and made a prompt attack on it and opened up some ceilings.

Reisig said they called State Fire Marshal investigator Ryan Sylvester from Ogallala, who arrived around 4 a.m. this morning to investigate, and determined the fire was electrical in nature.

The renter of the house had awoken around midnight and noticed the furnace had quit, and Reisig says they were trying to get that going but could’t figure the problem out and returned to their bedroom. He says that’s when they noticed the smell of smoke, got the family out of the house and called 911.

Reisig said there were no injuries as the residents were able to evacuate ahead of the fire department’s arrival.

He said they were being assisted by Firefighter Ministry and estimated damage to the structure at around $25,000.