Early morning fire destroys McGrew house

No one was injured from a fire in McGrew early this morning that destroyed a single family home.

Minatare Fire Chief Brian Lore says the house was engulfed in flames and the roof had caved in when they responded shortly after four this morning.

Lore said Bayard and Gering firefighters were called to provide mutual aid and it took approximately an hour and a half to get the fire under control and extinguished enough to gain entry.

Lore said the owner was staying with his mother in Melbeta at the time of the fire. Lore says Deputy State Fire Marshall Ryan Sylvester indicated the fire was electrical in nature and started in the living room.

Lore estimated the home was worth $35,000 and there was $10-15,000 in contents.